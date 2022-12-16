(Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton and listen to our weekly podcast In the City.

Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Big tech takes a stake in the City, inflation peaks, and a tycoon settles into a luxury prison. Here’s five stories from the past five days.

1) BOE Says Inflation May Have Peaked as Rates Hit 14-Year HighThe Bank of England said Britain’s inflation rate may have peaked already and two of its policy makers believe interest rates are now high enough to drain pricing pressure. 2) Europe’s Trading Superhighway in the Alps Highlights Data RushData centers are utterly key to the world’s financial infrastructure. Take a tour inside one.3) Microsoft to Buy 4% of London Stock Exchange on Cloud DealMicrosoft agreed to buy a 4% stake in the LSE in a $2.8 billion cloud-computing deal – pushing big tech further into financial markets.4) Tycoon’s Prison in the Sky Shows How Wealthy Set Their Own RulesThe arrested Chinese property tycoon Zhang Li has a novel way to avoid a London jail — lock himself in his own luxury tower block.5) HSBC Sends Recruitment Emails to Rival Bankers Facing Cuts With Wall Street firms trimming staff on gloomier outlook, HSBC has a plan to pick up talent.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.