(Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton and listen to our weekly podcast In the City.

Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Our final edition for 2022 features festive fintech parties, loss-making bets, and the new banknote design. Here’s five stories from the past five days.

1) City of London Hopes for Concrete Change to Boost Growth in 2023After 2022’s political turmoil, uncertainty reigns in the City about prospects for the UK’s reform package. 2) ‘There’s Less Noise’: How Investors Are Dealing With The Fintech SlowdownLayoffs and falling valuations have scarred the fintech sector in recent months as the era of record-breaking investment into the industry comes to an abrupt end. What now?3) JPMorgan’s Credit-Trading Loss Hinged on Internal ValuationsJPMorgan’s loss-making bets on European bonds and credit-default swaps have raised eyebrows in the broader market. 4) Bonus Curbs Led to Higher Pay for Top Bankers, BOE SaysThe cap on bonuses following 2008 led banks to restructure pay, rather than lower it. 5) Here’s What English Money Looks Like Under King Charles IIIThe Bank of England unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III. The notes will enter circulation from mid-2024.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.