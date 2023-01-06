(Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton and listen to our weekly podcast In the City.

Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. StanChart’s future and some stellar hedge fund returns were among the topics on trading floors as 2023 got started. Here’s five stories that sum up the past few days.

1) Standard Chartered Faces Fresh Questions After Report of Middle East Bank’s Takeover BidFirst Abu Dhabi Bank said it explored a potential bid for Standard Chartered, setting off speculation in the City that the London-listed emerging markets lender might be in play.2) Said Haidar Streaks Ahead of Macro Hedge Funds With 193% GainNew York-based hedge fund manager Said Haidar had quite the 2022.3) BlackRock Halts Withdrawals From £3.5 Billion UK Property FundThe world’s largest asset manager told clients it suspended withdrawal requests from investors in its UK property fund, in a move that highlights the sector’s ongoing challenges in volatile markets.4) Here Are The Biggest Trials Coming to London in 2023This year the courts will play host to a £8 billion battle from Nigeria, an ex-Goldman Sachs banker accused of insider trading and the biggest ever civil claim fought in UK courts.5) How Bad Will Things Get for the UK in 2023?Finally, the Money Distilled newsletter weighs in on how things will pan out for the UK economy this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.