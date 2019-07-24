(Bloomberg) -- At the start of the day, Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet had 23 full members and another six ministers who attended meetings. Here’s what became of them on a day when 18 left their posts as Boris Johnson took charge.

Prime Minister Theresa May: OUT

May submitted her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday afternoon, not long after attending her final session of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Before heading to Buckingham Palace, she gave a short address in Downing Street, congratulating Johnson, but giving the warning: "You achieve nothing alone."REPLACED BY: Boris Johnson

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington: OUT

May’s de-facto deputy, who used to stand in for her at prime minister’s questions, said on Twitter that he wrote to Johnson on Tuesday to congratulate him and say he would return to the back benches when May resigned. REPLACED BY: Lidington’s deputy role goes to Dominic Raab, who is also named foreign secretary; Michael Gove takes his other responsibilities.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond: OUT

After announcing Sunday that he’d quit if Johnson won the leadership, Hammond was true to his word, submitting his resignation before he could be sacked. "I believe that your successor must be free to choose a Chancellor who is fully aligned with his policy position," he wrote to May.REPLACED BY: Sajid Javid

Home Secretary Sajid Javid: MOVED

Javid was one of the few members of May’s cabinet to stay -- and to get a promotion. He was named Chancellor of the Exchequer. "Looking forward to working with @hmtreasury to prepare for leaving the EU, unifying our country and priming our economy for the incredible opportunities that lie ahead," he tweeted.REPLACED BY: Priti Patel

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt: OUT

Johnson’s vanquished rival in the leadership contest had been prepared to stay and serve Johnson, but refused a demotion, preferring instead to return to the backbenches after nine years in the cabinet.REPLACED BY: Dominic Raab

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay: Stays

Barclay tweeted that it’s an honor to stay in his post, and that "It is time to energise the country to get Brexit delivered by October 31."

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt: OUT

Defence Secretary for less than three months, Mordaunt was stunned, according to a person familiar with her thinking. Johnson told her there was no room for her in the cabinet, without further explanation."I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support, as will my successors at @DefenceHQ & @WomenEqualities,” she tweeted. She’d been in the post for just 85 days, and later congratulated her successor, saying he "knows his stuff and cares deeply about those working in defence and security."REPLACED BY: Ben Wallace

Justice Secretary David Gauke OUT.

Gauke resigned before May left office, saying that he was "not willing" to serve in Johnson’s government, "given Boris’s stated policy of leaving the EU by 31 October at all costs."REPLACED BY: Robert Buckland

Health Secretary Matt Hancock: STAYS

"It’s a great honour to be asked to drive forward the health & care of the nation - with big & exciting commitments from our new Prime Minister," Hancock said on Twitter.

Business Secretary Greg Clark OUT.

Clark was one of the first to announce his departure after Johnson took office, tweeting that the new premier "is right to appoint a new team for a new premiership and I wish him and them well for the vital work ahead."REPLACED BY: Andrea Leadsom

Trade Secretary Liam Fox OUT.

Fox confirmed his departure around the same time as Clark, saying that "sadly" he was leaving government, and that he looked forward to supporting Johnson from the backbenches.REPLACED BY: Liz Truss

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd: STAYS

Rudd Keeps her role, and was also given the brief for women and equalities previously held by Mordaunt. "I look forward to continuing my work to improve the welfare system, and I’ll do everything I can to help women and girls improve their lives," Rudd tweeted.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds OUT.

Hinds posted a polite tweet thanking his team and pledging to support the government from the back benches.REPLACED BY: Gavin Williamson

Environment Secretary Michael Gove: MOVED

Johnson’s one-time nemesis, who scuppered his leadership bid in 2016, was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster -- a job in the Cabinet Office previously held by Lidington, but without the deputy prime ministerial duties, which have gone to Raab. In that role, Gove will be tasked with Brexit preparations, alongside his former aide, Dominic Cummings.REPLACED BY: Theresa Villiers

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire OUT.

"Looking forward to being released from collective responsibility and campaigning on issues that matter to me and my constituents," Brokenshire wrote on Twitter, suggesting he may be prepared to rebel on some issues.REPLACED BY: Robert Jenrick

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling OUT.

Grayling leaves the department after being heavily criticized for missteps including a meltdown of Britain’s train scheduling system last year, and the awarding of ferry contracts to a startup company with no ships earlier this year. REPLACED BY: Grant Shapps

Leader of the House of Lords Natalie Evans: STAYS

Scotland Secretary David Mundell OUT.

"Disappointed but not surprised to be leaving the Scotland Office after 9 years," Mundell tweeted. "Will, of course, support the new Government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union." REPLACED BY: Alister Jack

Wales Secretary Alun Cairns: STAYS

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley OUT.

One of May’s closest allies, Bradley will return to the backbenches.REPLACED BY: Julian Smith

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart OUT.

Stewart joked about his resignation on Twitter, re-tweeting a picture of himself and Gauke artificially aged, with the caption "Looking forward to that great 2045 cabinet return."REPLACED BY: Alok Sharma

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright OUT.

REPLACED BY: Nicky Morgan

Minister without Portfolio Brandon Lewis: MOVED

Lewis was moved to a ministerial position in the Home office, under Patel, but will still sit in cabinet. He also leaves his role as party chairman, which passes to James Cleverly.REPLACED BY: James Cleverly

The following ministers attended May’s cabinet without being full members:

Leader of the House of Commons Mel Stride OUT.

In post for just two months -- Stride was appointed after Leadsom quit the job -- Stride tweeted that it had been an honor to serve in government.REPLACED BY: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes OUT.

Nokes tweeted that it has been an honor to serve and that "my successor as Immigration Minister undoubtedly has a massive challenge ahead." REPLACED BY: Brandon Lewis (named minister of state at the Home Office)

Energy Minister Claire Perry OUT.

Perry said on Twitter that she’d accepted Johnson’s offer for her to become president of the UN climate conference, which Britain will host next year, and that she’d suggested relinquishing her governmental climate and energy role in the Business Department in order to focus on the task.REPLACED BY: Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson was named a business minister and will sit in cabinet, though his role isn’t an analog of Perry’s. Kwasi Kwarteng was also named a business minister. Both men will attend cabinet.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox: Stays

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss: MOVED

Truss -- an early supporter of Johnson who’d hinted heavily she wanted to be chancellor, was promoted to a full cabinet role as trade secretary. "Looking forward to sealing new trade deals and turbocharging British exports," she tweeted.REPLACED BY: Rishi Sunak

Chief Whip Julian Smith: MOVED

Smith leaves one impossible task -- trying to persuade all Conservative MPs to vote with the government on Brexit -- and moves to another tough brief. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017 because of a failure of the region’s political parties to reach an agreement. In his new role, he’ll be instrumental in trying to restore the semi-autonomous government. REPLACED BY: Mark Spencer

