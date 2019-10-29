(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. looks to be headed for its third general election since 2015 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to break the logjam over the departure from the European Union. For the stock market, almost any outcome is better than the status quo.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn today backed Johnson’s call for a vote between Dec. 9 and 12. The benchmark FTSE 100 Index fell 0.6%, with declines led by utilities and U.K. banks.

Here’s what investors and strategists are saying about the implications for U.K. stocks:

Paul Mumford, Cavendish Asset Management

“Whatever the outcome, it should be good for U.K. equities. However, if sterling recovers strongly the emphasis would be more on shares in domestic companies and importers.

“Whichever party wins it will surely lead to higher government spending and remove a major uncertainty from the system as the current minority government would find it impossible to rule effectively.

“Companies would be able to plan ahead knowing that the country would be in for a period of stable government. If there is no overall majority, the country would be no worse off than at present.”

David Holohan, head of equity strategy, Mediolanum

“While an election is a necessary next step in order to try and break the current parliament logjam, there is no guarantee that that the parliamentary arithmetic will be improved by such an action. The political parties remain split between supporters of remaining in the EU and those in favor of Brexit, which limits the likelihood of the election providing a clear direction for investors.

“Given this scenario, U.K. asset performance is likely going to continue to be dominated by the strength or weakness of sterling, with strength supporting FSTE 250 stocks and weakness supporting the FTSE 100. Provided a hard Brexit remains off the table, U.K. assets are likely to become more favored by investors.”

Jim Wood-Smith, chief investment officer, private clients, Hawksmoor Investment Management

“The market’s hope is that this unholy mess will possibly result in a Boris Johnson majority. On the other hand, if the election serves only to muddy further the muddiest of waters, then the possibility of no deal at the end of January is right back on the table.

“Quite bizarrely, it was possible to argue that the best thing for the market was for the election not to happen and for the Withdrawal Act to proceed and be passed by Parliament. That would at least have given clarity on the way ahead. The light at the end of the tunnel has become considerably dimmer. The pro-domestic and pro-sterling trade is probably still the right one, but it would be extraordinarily brave to bet too much on it.”

Andrew Coury, strategist, Liberum Capital Ltd.

“While fears of nationalization under Corbyn’s rule have remained subdued with lingering Brexit angst, a renewed Labour leadership campaign could weigh heavily on U.K. utilities.

Domestically focused companies should rally significantly if the election results in a Brexit resolution under a re-elected Johnson government, he said. Housebuilding, leisure, consumer, real estate and bank shares would re-rate substantially, he said.

