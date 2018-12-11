(Bloomberg) -- Good morning. Here’s what we are watching ahead of the market open in Europe:

Running Down the Clock

Theresa May is making a big gamble. We had been scheduled to see a vote on her Brexit deal today, but that can has been kicked down the road. The prime minister appears to be betting that by running down the clock on Brexit and by talking further with European Union negotiators, she’ll be able to eventually push a deal through closer to the deadline for Britain to leave in March. Ultimately, for U.K. assets, it means Brexit-related uncertainty shows no sign of ending any time soon.

Macron Reaches Out

A pretty comprehensive mea culpa from French President Emmanuel Macron, then. He admitted he has lacked sensitivity to the concerns of the people and pledged a raft of new spending measures to try to quell the Yellow Vest protests that have gripped in the country. It’ll be worth watching French assets today, particularly government bonds and retailers hit by the protests, for whether the measures are seen as sufficient to bring calm to Paris.

Huawei Saga

Chinese and American trade officials spoke by phone as the two countries continue to attempt to work through their trade spat amid ongoing tensions over the arrest of the CFO of Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Ltd. No details came out of the discussions, but just the fact the two sides are still talking is probably a good sign and could help to underpin a recovery in European stocks today after the beating taken on Monday.

Beer and Debt

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, had its credit rating trimmed to the lowest investment grade by Moody’s, which warned that the group is struggling to make a dent in its $100 billion debt pile. Heavily indebted companies have been in focus this year and none more so that AB-InBev. The downgrade could put other names with high amounts of debt on their books in focus on Tuesday.

American Demand

After a series of disappointing data releases for the U.S. construction sector, equipment rental firm Ashtead Group Plc’s results will be watched closely. The group makes the vast majority of its money from its U.S. business and acts as a bellwether for activity and for where we are in the economic cycle, so keep an eye on the impact its outlook statement could have on firms like Ferguson Plc and CRH Plc.

