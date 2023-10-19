(Bloomberg) -- Carbone is, almost inarguably, the most in-demand restaurant in New York—and some would say the country. At the celebrity-studded, red-sauce joint in Greenwich Village, wise-cracking waiters mix Caesar alla ZZ tableside and deliver dish after dish of spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmesan.

Soon its celebrated chefs will expand beyond their Italian-American playbook and cook anything you want at a new members club on Manhattan’s West Side—provided you pony up $30,000 in initial application and annual membership fees. ZZ’s Club opens in November, the first outpost of the popular Miami club.

The 25,000-square-foot space in New York will primarily be made up of two restaurants: Carbone Privato on the second floor, and on the ground floor, ZZ’s—another location of the popular Japanese restaurant in Miami’s Design District—and a bar that evokes the tropics. The club has been designed by interiors expert Ken Fulk.

ZZ’s Club is the latest in a string of high-priced members clubs in New York, including the year-old Aman in a luxury midtown hotel, social club Zero Bond and Casa Cipriani in Battery Park, which allegedly has been kicking badly behaving members out of the $4,000-a-month club. But in most of these places, seeing and being seen is more important than eating great food. And that’s where ZZ’s Club aims to compete.

“Food is the Achilles’ heel of private clubs,” says Jeff Zalaznick, co-founder of Major Food Group. At ZZ’s Club, “food is the focus,” he adds.

Carbone Privato will have hallmarks of the restaurant’s locations in New York, Miami Beach, Las Vegas, Dallas and Hong Kong: Velvet banquettes, monumental chandeliers. It will distinguish itself by having about two dozen new, over-the-top dishes from chef and co-owner Mario Carbone. The 160-seat restaurant is divided into two spaces: A 60-seat dining room for the club’s “founding members,” where food from both Carbone and ZZ’s—ZZ’s being derivative from Zalaznick’s name—will be available, and a separate room for the non-founders.

The club’s most singular amenity, however, will be a chef concierge, says Zalaznick, who co-founded the restaurant empire in 2011 at the tiny storefront Torrisi Italian Specialties, and has since expanded to include The Grill in midtown Manhattan and Torrisi downtown, the all-day bagel-and-club-sandwich Sadelle’s with locations worldwide, the Italian sub chain Parm. Their restaurants have opened in Florida and even Saudi Arabia. Later this year, the group will debut Château ZZ’s in Miami, the first Mexican concept, with a restaurant where there will be tableside guacamole and a bar with a monumental tequila collection.

In New York, if a ZZ’s Club member has a hankering for Korean fried chicken, or macaroni and cheese—or pretty much anything—the chefs at Carbone will be happy to make it, as long as they reach out to their concierge 48 hours ahead. If a customer is obsessed with Popeyes fried chicken, Carbone Privato will recreate it, chef Carbone says they will.

The amenity extends to making a grandmother’s recipe for an anniversary or birthday: say, tuna casserole, or a seven-layer dip. “If it’s the way my grandmother would write it—with a handful of this, and a spoon of that—we’ll use our own judgment,” Carbone says. And if the recipe isn’t delicious? Carbone says he will honor the recipe.

The cost of recreating your grandmother’s dish will be determined by Major Food Group. “Pricing will be in line with our other fine dining restaurants,” Zalaznick says. The same goes for staple menu items at Carbone Privato, like that rigatoni vodka that costs $34 across town.

New items on the Carbone Privato menu include: Spaghetti with steamed Dungeness crab in creamy crab sauce with jalapeños and the restaurant’s inaugural risottos, including a lobster-studded one with pops of basil and tomato. Tortellini en brodo, an Italian-grandmother style dish, will be brought to the table in a pot. Waiters will ladle the broth and colorful tortellini—green ones will be vegetable filled, yellow with poultry or meat—and finish it off with grated cheese and ground pepper. The pot will stay on the table for second helpings.

The concierge can also source ingredients or food—say, prime Japanese steaks—for customers to cook in the Hamptons on the weekend.

Membership fees are $20,000 for the initial application and $10,000 a year in annual fees. Founding memberships were available for an application fee of $50,000, with an annual fee of $10,000. Zalaznick says they were sold out; he won’t confirm how many founding members there are.

Nor is this the last ZZ’s Club watchers are likely to see. Despite the popularity of its restaurants that you don’t need $30,000 to walk into, the Major Food Group see a market for a higher level of hospitality. ZZ’s Club is, Zalaznick says, “potentially a model for roll out. As we keep expanding this place lends itself to doing that.”

