Here's What You Need to Know About Australian Stocks Today

(Bloomberg) -- The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5 percent to 6,261.00 as of 10:40 a.m. in Sydney, falling a fifth day in its longest losing streak in more than three months amid continued pressure in many emerging markets fears and trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies persisting.

Investa Office Fund was among the best performers after Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System offered A$3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) for the Australian property company, topping a bid from Blackstone Group LP. Sims Metal Management Ltd. was among the worst after rising the most since May 2017 on Tuesday.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index was little changed at 9,294.12.

ADVANCERS

Reliance Worldwide +2.7%; fell 10% since Aug. 29 as of Tuesday’s close

Investa Office Fund +2.4%; OMERS Offers $2.4b for Investa Office, Topping Blackstone

Greencross Ltd +2.3%, erases Tuesday’s loss

DECLINERS

Sims Metal Management -4.5%, pares Tuesday’s 7% gain

St Barbara -3.5%; Gold Has Biggest Loss in a Week as Dollar Strengthens

Ausdrill -3.5%, pares Tuesday’s 9.2% gain

