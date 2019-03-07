Here’s What You Need to Know as Asia’s Stock Markets Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- Global growth concerns sent Asian equities down for a second day, with the region’s benchmark index heading for a second weekly decline. Chinese shares sank the most as traders took a sell rating from the nation’s largest brokerage as a sign that the government wants to slow down the rally.

STOCK MARKETS

MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 1%

Japan’s Topix index down 1.3%; Nikkei 225 down 1.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 1.1%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 1.4%; Shanghai Composite down 1.6%; CSI 300 down 1.5%

Taiwan’s Taiex index down 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index down 0.8%; Kospi 200 down 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.8%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 little changed

India’s SGX Nifty 50 futures down 0.1%

Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 0.6%; Malaysia’s KLCI down 0.2%; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.3%; Jakarta Composite down 0.4%; Vietnam’s VN Index down 0.2%

S&P 500 e-mini futures little changed after index closed down 0.8% in last session

INDUSTRIES

ELSEWHERE IN MARKETS

Yen little changed at 111.53 against U.S. dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 6.7279 against U.S. dollar; onshore yuan little changed

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index little changed; 10-year Treasury yield little changed at 2.64%

Australian dollar little changed at 0.7021 against U.S. dollar; 10-year government-bond yield down 5bps to 2.04%

WTI down 0.5% to $56.35 a barrel; Brent down 0.5% to $65.94

Spot gold up 0.1% to $1,287.36 an ounce

ALSO READ

Global Markets Wrap: NI GLOBEWRP

Markets Live Blog: NI MLIV

To contact the reporter on this story: Natalie Lung in Hong Kong at flung6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Cecile Vannucci

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.