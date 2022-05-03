(Bloomberg) -- On Monday evening, Politico reported that it had obtained a draft majority opinion, signed by Justice Samuel Alito, overturning the landmark 1973 Roe ruling that made abortion a constitutional right. In the absence of Roe, 22 U.S. states have laws on the books that would outlaw the procedure in all or most cases, with others indicating they may move in a similar direction.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.