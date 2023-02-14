(Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, and Mountain states once again saw higher-than-average increases. Annual inflation in that region — which include Arizona, Colorado and Nevada — came in at 7.2%, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. Still, the rate of inflation is easing compared with the spring of 2022, when hot spots topped 10%. The South Atlantic region, which include Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, saw the biggest drop in the annual rate of inflation last month, easing to 6.9%. It remains higher than the nationwide pace, now at 6.4%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.