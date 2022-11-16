(Bloomberg) -- Five years ago, day drinking in the City of London took a big hit when Lloyds of London officially banned employees from boozing during office hours.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the finance world from going out for a drink—or several—after work. The need for solace from the news has been especially urgent this autumn. As prime ministers came and went, the world watched the pound fall to an all-time low against the dollar and bankers awaited news on whether their bonuses would be capped.

In that spirit, look for a run on drinking establishments in the vicinity of financial offices on Nov. 17, after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt sets out the government’s tax and spending plans, against the backdrop of rising interest rates and potential tax hikes.Even apart from the slings and arrows of bankers' fortunes, there are many occasions when drinks continue to oil the wheels of high finance. Many insurance brokers meet clients face to face, for instance; Zoom calls just aren't the same as the old-fashioned, alcohol-fueled approach.

Here are 10 places where London’s financial world—from hedge funders to bankers, brokers, accountants and underwriters—can either crack open the Champagne after a happy day on the markets or cry into their beer after a turbulent one.

The Nickel Bar, the Ned

Who's there: BankersWhat they’re drinking: Classic cocktails martinis and Manhattans A classic and spacious American-style bar in the heart of the City. The former Midland Bank headquarters is now packed with bars and restaurants, including the late night Vault bar. Bankers flock to the Nickel whose drinks are named for currencies—the Yen features barrel-aged whisky—and dirty martinis are always popular.

1 Lombard Street

Who's there: A mix of bankers and brokersWhat they’re drinking: Deutz Champagne and Jensen's gin This is the City's destination pleasure dome, literally. The focal point of this lofty former banking hall, owned by ex-Goldman Sachs banker Soren Jessen, is the grand, circular Dome Bar at the restaurant’s center, where Champagne is always being poured. The Lombard Members Club is a subterranean speakeasy with velvet booths and rotating art from the likes of Michael Craig-Martin.

The Guinea Grill

Who's there: Young hedge fundersWhat they’re drinking: Pints of Youngs and bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal This hideout of a pub, one of the oldest in London, is located on Mayfair's cobbled Bruton Place. The Guinea's vintage atmospheric décor, with dark wood-paneled walls and creaking staircases, is matched with beers and award-winning dry-aged steak and kidney pies.

Bellamy's

Who's there: Older hedge funders What they’re drinking: Classic cocktails to wash down the caviar A few doors down from the Guinea on Burton Place is the bar at ex-caviar dealer Gavin Rankin's smart French bistro. The clubby, convivial bar is a perfect and discreet spot for a French 75 with sage-green banquettes and walls decorated with vintage European posters.

The Connaught Bar

Who's there: Hedge funders and their best clientsWhat they’re drinking: Martinis from the trolley, Louis XIII cognac Here’s an institution among the Mayfair crowd whether it’s been a good day or a bad one. At the Connaught's opulent bar, where the service is as smooth as the castors of the drinks trolley, the signature martini is made with Tanquerey 10 and a blend of vermouths. If it’s been a very good day, the vintage cocktails, made with aged spirits, start at £100 ($118).

Madison

Who's there: Brash bankersWhat they’re drinking: Champagne with ostentatious labels For the younger banking crowd, a see-and-be-seen rooftop bar attached to the New York-styled steakhouse restaurant. The terrace has panoramic views of the City, a DJ-fueled backbeat and conspicuous consumption of Dom Pérignon.

The Lowback, Hawksmoor

Who's there: Insurance brokers from a clutch of nearby firmsWhat they’re drinking: Bespoke cocktails The steak restaurant Hawksmoor has become a favorite haunt for Canary Wharf's insurance crowd. Head downstairs to the vast art deco-inspired lounge. The jade-green marble floor and nine-meter (10-yard) bar might evoke the sense of a glamorous 1930’s cruise ship. Cocktails, such as the Japanese Delmonico, a gin martini with yuzu bitters, are terrific.

The Burlington Arms

Who's there: Hedge fundersWhat they’re drinking: Craft beer and Veuve Clicquot This classic Mayfair pub lies a few steps from what’s left of the tailoring hub of Savile Row. Appropriately, it’s filled every evening with besuited workers knocking back craft-brewed pints. Get there early if you want to snag an outside table, and definitely order a Scotch egg or two.

Dukes Bar

Who’s there: Wealth-management crowdWhat they’re drinking: Martinis, of course

At this cocktail institution presided over by the legendary Alessandro Palazzi, queues form after very big days on the market. In the homey bar, the martini is as proper as it gets—made tableside in glasses rinsed with house vermouth. Duke’s maintains a nominal two-drink limit on those very potent martinis; regulars report breaking the rule as necessary.

Demon, Wise and Partners

Who's there: Discerning bankers and their clientsWhat they’re drinking: House cocktails Hidden beneath the Arbitrager pub in the heart of the Square Mile, this tiny, seated-only cocktail bar attracts the more discriminating City drinker. The two house cocktails change regularly, but always offer a choice between wickedness (the Demon comprises a double shot of mezcal with a shot of sangrita) and maturity (the Wise is a sherry and vermouth concoction).

The Lamb Tavern

Who's there: Insurance brokers from neighboring Lloyds and elsewhereWhat they’re drinking: Young's cask ales and bottles of claret A favorite spot for client-schmoozing underwriters, the Lamb's three historic floors in Leadenhall Market have played host to thousands of deals sealed over pints of Young's ales. Old Tom's bar, downstairs, offers a fine range of whiskies.

