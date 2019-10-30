Here's Where Taxes Sting the Most in the European Union: Chart

France’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, with analysts attributing the positive surprise to the tax cuts adopted by President Emmanuel Macron to appease Yellow Vest protesters. Data released by Eurostat on Wednesday show that the handouts may have been warranted, as France has the highest tax burden of any country in the European Union, followed by Belgium. Ireland, which has been subject to EU probes over alleged sweetheart deals offered to companies, is the least taxed country in the bloc. Ireland has denied allegations that it provided illegal state aid.

