Aug 6, 2022
Here’s Where UK’s Truss, Sunak Stand on Issues from Tax to China
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are engaged in a two-month battle to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister, and both have announced a slew of policies in their bid to win votes among the Tory faithful.
The main division is over management of the economy, with Truss, the front-runner, advocating immediate tax cuts to spur growth, and Sunak saying the priority is to get runaway inflation under control.
As the race has progressed, both candidates have made U-turns and they’ve also competed to win the favor in particular of those on the right of the Conservative Party, whose 175,000 members will elect a winner to be announced on Sept. 5. Here’s an outline of their key pledges:
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:06
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker IRobot for US$1.65B
-
10:18
BCE CEO sees Q3 boost from Rogers customers jumping ship
-
2:49
Were you affected by recent job cuts in the tech sector? We want to hear from you
-
6:07
'Wait and see': Toronto, Vancouver home sales plummet as buyers hang around
-
4:45
$40M Quebec mansion hits market as luxury home sales brush off higher rates
-
4:15
Cheap date? Finding 'the one' on a budget when everything costs more