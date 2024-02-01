(Bloomberg) -- A $78 billion tax bill before Congress would provide a financial boost to the families of 16 million kids, with a particular impact on children of color.

More than one in three Black and Latino children in the US stand to benefit under the bipartisan plan as their parents are overrepresented in low-paid work, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank.

Read more: House Passes $78 Billion Business, Child Tax Break Bill

Under the bill, individuals with low incomes could receive a bigger portion of the current $2,000 tax credit per child. It also boosts payments to low income filers with multiple children. The maximum credit would be indexed to inflation for two years starting in 2024.

On Wednesday, the House approved the measure by a vote of 357 to 70. It now heads to the Senate, where lackluster Republican support could sink it.

Read more: What Is the Child Tax Credit, and Will It Go Up?

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.