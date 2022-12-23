Here’s Why The Dutch Are Overhauling One of the World’s Best Pension Systems

(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is overhauling its pension legislation to create a more sustainable system in an aging society where fewer people are remaining with the same employer throughout their working lives. The new law has been years in the making and will require tremendous changes: pension funds will have to create more personalized and transparent accounts for participants.

1. Why is the Dutch pension sector important?

It’s the biggest pension sector in the European Union with €1.71 trillion of assets as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the Dutch Central Bank. The Netherlands has one of the best pension systems in the world, second only to Ireland in 44 systems ranked by the Mercer Global Pension Index for 2022.

2. Why is the government changing the pension system?

The Dutch population is aging. Returns are going down while life expectancy continues to rise. The coverage ratios of pension funds, an indicator of solvency, are under increasing pressure. Pension payments for funds were becoming more expensive and discussions on who was entitled to what were becoming more frequent.

“Transparency is probably the main argument over the last couple of years,” said Rabobank’s Senior Pension Analyst Bas van Zanden. “The retirees thought they were not compensated for inflation sufficiently while young people were under the impression that there’s not going to be enough money,” he said.

Another issue is that the current system expects people to remain with the same employer throughout their working life, something which is also changing, according to Agnes Joseph, pensions expert at Achmea.

“It became really expensive,” said Joseph. “The contributions became really high or the benefits became really low and pension funds every year were afraid that maybe we have to cut the benefits because the interest rates were so low and the longevity was increasing every time the actuaries came together.”

3. What will change?

The reform is intended to make pension allocations more personalized and transparent. Instead of putting all pension payments into one big pot, savers will each get their own personal pot of money. Funds will be required to make records on the personal part of the collective pension assets for each member which means that each member’s return depends on their contribution.

Pension providers will be able to differentiate between age groups and invest accordingly. This makes it possible for pension providers to take more risk when investing contributions from younger participants, while people closer to retirement will be subject to a more risk averse approach.

4. How will the new law impact pension funds and markets?

Pension funds currently use one asset mix, exposing all members to the same type of assets. The shift from a defined benefit system to a defined contribution system will introduce life-cycle investing. This type of investing exposes participants to a more varied mix of assets.

With life-cycle investing, the type of risk assets in the portfolio can be adjusted depending on the participant’s expected retirement age. A younger person will have more time to compensate for potential losses, so they are more likely to be exposed to riskier asset classes. Whereas the exposure to risky assets is reduced for participants closer to retirement.

The shift will have the biggest impact on how the matching portfolio is managed for pension funds, said Van Zanden. These matching portfolios are typically made up of bonds and swaps and are used by pension funds to hedge their interest rates.

“With this change to life-cycle investing, you’re switching from one portfolio for everyone, to an age-dependent portfolio,” he said. “This mainly has implications for the duration of that matching portfolio. They will likely need less bonds and swaps on the long end of the curve and more bonds and swaps on the short end of the curve. They are positioning themselves a bit differently than before the reforms.”

5. What are the concerns about the new system?

Concerns have been raised about whether the government has sufficiently taken into account the huge impact that this operation will have on pension providers and participants. The pension account of every working person in the Netherlands will need to be renewed and critics worry that the new system will not benefit each age category equally. The court warned it could be flooded by lawsuits from people who disagree with the redistribution.

Members aged around 40 or 50 might build up and use less pension then they would have from the current system. Questions have arisen about whether it will be employers or pension funds who compensate this “pension gap”.

Joseph, who described the new legislation as “revolutionary” said concerns have also been raised about how well the new legislation has been adjusted for smaller funds.

6. When will it happen?

The legislation still needs to be approved by the upper house of the Dutch upper house of parliament. A transition period for pension funds will start in July 2023. By January 2027, all of the pension funds in the Netherlands are expected to have the new legislation in place.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.