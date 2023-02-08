Top Stories
Your Money Month
6:39
First Home Savings Account has no downsides: Tax expert
6:39
6:33
Consumer insolvencies are on the rise, but options exist: Insolvency trustee
6:33
5:27
Be cautious of financial advice on social media: Expert
5:27
12h ago
TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak6:14
TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak
TC Energy Corp. has pegged the cost of cleanup and remediation of December's oil spill from its Keystone pipeline at an estimated US$480 million.
7h ago2:05
Lyft tumbles as profit outlook misses Wall Street estimates
Lyft Inc. gave an earnings outlook that significantly missed analysts’ estimates as the ride-hailing company prepares to absorb rising insurance costs instead of passing them on to customers.
Feb 8
Preparing for the unexpected: Estate planning and cognitive decline
For some of us, age-related cognitive impairment could disrupt even a well-thought out Estate Plan. Kim Parlee speaks with Nicole Ewing, Director, Tax and Estate Planning at TD Wealth, about some steps you can take that could help ensure your advisors and loved ones have the tools to assist you when you need it most, including the appointment of a "trusted contact person."
Presented by:
6:32
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
-
6:29
What’s new this tax season in Canada
-
5:11
Five key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
-
5:10
One-third of households say they're financially worse off compared to year ago: poll
5:09
Opportunities in unprofitable small-cap stocks: Three hot picks from David Barr
Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
-
7h ago0:51
PayPal says volume growth slowed; CEO Schulman to retire
PayPal Holdings Inc.’s volume growth on its platforms slowed even faster than expected in the final three months of last year.
5h ago
Indigo latest target in string of cyberattacks on Canadian businesses5:25
Indigo latest target in string of cyberattacks on Canadian businesses
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
-
8h ago3:38
CPP Investments earned 1.9 per cent net return for third quarter
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a net return of 1.9 per cent for its third quarter.
-
Feb 7
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey8:35
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey.
9h ago1:34
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
14h ago
Shopify launches new shopping, shipping tools in semi-annual product showcase6:32
Shopify launches new shopping, shipping tools in semi-annual product showcase
Shopify Inc. announced more than 100 new product updates Thursday, including several aimed at helping retailers reach more customers, make checkout easier and better manage shipping.
-
9h ago1:34
Great-West reports earnings of $892M, raises dividend six per cent
Great-West Lifeco Inc. says earnings rose in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier as its diversified portfolio performed well despite challenging market conditions.
-
13h ago4:20
Brookfield to continue share buybacks if discount persists
Brookfield Corp. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt said the Toronto-based alternative asset manager will consider accelerating share buybacks if the company’s stock continues trading well below the firm’s estimate of its real value.
-
15h ago3:58
Bombardier reports US$241M fourth-quarter profit, revenue up from year ago
Bombardier’s top priorities include paying down debt, growing its services business and reducing emissions, said CEO Eric Martel after the company reported fourth-quarter profits of US$241 million, up from US$238 million in the same quarter last year.