(Bloomberg) -- A fourth Senate Republican said Thursday he’d vote against businessman Herman Cain joining the Federal Reserve Board, all but sinking any chances that he’d get through the confirmation process if Democrats stay united in their opposition.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said he wouldn’t back Cain if President Donald Trump nominates him to the Fed “if I had to vote today.”

Trump has announced Cain and former campaign adviser Stephen Moore as his choices fill two open Fed seats but hasn’t formally sent a nomination to the Senate.

