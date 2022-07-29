(Bloomberg) -- Hermes International sales jumped in the second quarter, as consumers spent more on the luxury brand’s watches and clothes.

Revenue rose 20% at constant exchange rates to 2.71 billion euros ($2.77 billion), the Birkin bag maker said in a statement Friday. Analysts had expected a gain of 13%.

The watch division was the top performer with a growth rate of 49%, helped by the popularity of its Heure H model. The company’s biggest unit, leather goods and saddlery, was the only one to see a single-digit growth rate.

Investors and analysts will likely pay close attention to comments on the evolving virus restrictions in China and the appetite of consumers there when management speaks on a call on Friday. This week, authorities locked down one million residents in Wuhan in signs the country’s zero Covid policy remains.

Sales in China bounced back in June after being hurt by virus restrictions and store closures in April and May, Hermes said. That region saw the lowest growth rate for the period, in contrast to Europe, where France in particular got a strong boost from tourists.

Hermes follows LVMH and Kering SA in posting strong results, showing the luxury consumer is resilient so far to high inflation and worries over a potential economic downturn.

The luxury brand known for its silk carre scarves and Kelly bags is opening new production capacity on a regular basis in France in a bid to satisfy soaring demand for its products. In March, Hermes said it would open two new leather goods workshops by 2026 which would create 500 jobs.

Recurring operating income in the first half rose to 2.3 billion euros. Analysts had expected 1.97 billion euros.

The brand increased prices for its watches and jewelry unit by a range of 3% to 5% as of early this month, Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told reporters on a call.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.