(Bloomberg) -- Hermes International reported lower revenue from its key leather-goods division, which sells the Birkin bag and couldn’t keep up with demand for its products.

Sales of leather goods and saddlery fell 5.4% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected a 2.3% drop.

Hermes is facing difficulties meeting demand for items such as Kelly bags, which are becoming even harder than normal to find in shops. The company will boost production capacity with new sites in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom through 2024, plus a leatherworking school it opened in September. Hermes gets almost half its revenue from leather goods.

Total revenue rose 11%, just ahead of estimates.

Hermes results come after Gucci owner Kering SA and LVMH SE reported results that beat analysts’ expectations. Luxury demand has experienced a V-shaped recovery from the pandemic as consumers spend the savings accumulated during the worst of the lockdowns on pricey rings, shoes and wallets as economies and stores reopen.

The recurring operating margin reached a record 39%, up 8 percentage points compared to 2020 and 5 points compared to 2019.

Annual recurring operating income rose to 3.53 billion euros ($4 billion), up from 1.98 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected 3.41 billion euros.

Hermes increased prices last month by 3.5% on average worldwide. That compares to an increase of 1.5% last year, Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told reporters. Top brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton have also been increasing prices amid inflationary pressures.

Shares in Hermes have dropped 18% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.