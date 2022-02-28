U.K. Homebuilders Navigate Supply Chain Issues: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:
U.K. house prices shocked forecasters by posting the biggest increase since August, defying widespread concerns over a mounting cost of living crisis.
GLP Pte has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering of its investment business that’s seeking to raise about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Roman Abramovich is selling his London properties, according to British MP Chris Bryant.
New York City may collect $3 billion more in tax revenue this fiscal year than it projected in November, or $1.4 billion more than Mayor Eric Adams projected last month, bolstered by a rebound in property values and strong residential real estate sales, City Comptroller Brad Lander said.
Feb 28, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Luxury fashion brand Hermes International is moving its U.S. headquarters to a building on Manhattan’s Madison Avenue that’s being redeveloped.
The Paris-based designer is taking more than 71,000 square feet (6,600 square meters) of offices at 550 Madison Ave., landlord Olayan Group said in a statement Monday. The lease is for all the space on the tower’s 23rd through 25th floors.
The deal comes as companies increasingly opt for newer skyscrapers or redeveloped buildings. In November, the insurer Chubb signed on as an anchor tenant at 550 Madison, the former Sony Building. Citadel is exploring taking multiple floors at the property, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
Olayan is gut-renovating the 800,000-square-foot tower and adding a garden, hospital-level filtration systems and a curated library.
