(Bloomberg) -- Even the maker of the iconic Birkin bag, the world’s most resilient luxury product, is feeling the brunt of pandemic-induced lockdowns across the globe.

Hermes International’s sales dropped 42% in the three months through June, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts were expecting a 40% slide by that measure, based on constant exchange rates.

Hermes tends to be the industry’s most hardy player in times of crisis thanks to its leather goods, whose demand has long outpaced supply. But sales at the unit sagged 40% last quarter. Rivals Prada and LVMH were also hit by plunging demand as the coronavirus outbreak forced stores to close their doors and kept shoppers at home.

Almost all stores have now reopened, Hermes said. Although the pandemic’s impact remains difficult to assess, the company said it confirms an “ambitious” goal for revenue growth without giving a precise number.

“Brand desirability, exclusive price points, waiting lists on some designs and limited volume all buoy a recovery,” Deborah Aitken, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence wrote on July 28.

Hermes should also benefit from its “under-exposure” to tourist flows amid a collapse in international travel, UBS analysts wrote in a note on July 3. That’s partly because the brand tends to rely on local consumers rather than visitors.

Revenue from Asia dropped 18% last quarter, compared to a 61% slide in Europe, as countries like China and South Korea exited lockdowns earlier. Asia accounted for half of the Hermes’ revenue last year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.