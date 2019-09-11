(Bloomberg) -- Hermes International says growth in greater China remains rapid despite months of protests in the luxury shopping hub of Hong Kong.

A “slight acceleration” in mainland China will offset the impact from store closures in Hong Kong, which was most significant in August, Hermes Chief Financial Officer Eric du Halgouet said on a conference call.

“Globally, our performance in greater China has been identical,” he said. “We remain on the same trend.”

Du Halgouet spoke to reporters as Hermes reported first-half operating profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.26 billion). Analysts had predicted 1.12 billion euros.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.