Hermes Sales Growth Accelerates to Fastest Pace in Six Years

(Bloomberg) -- Hermes International reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in six years as the French luxury-goods maker sold more silks and fashion.

Third-quarter sales rose 15% on an organic basis. Analysts had predicted growth of 11.6%.

Key Insights

The protests in Hong Kong haven’t prevented Asia from being Hermes’s strongest region, with growth of 20%. Hermes had to close stores in Hong Kong for several days earlier this month, but the situation has improved for the company since then, Chief Financial Officer Eric du Halgouet told journalists.

The CFO said Hermes sees no change in trend in China in the first weeks of the fourth quarter after an “outstanding” performance so far this year.

Silk is making a comeback after a string of sluggish quarters, helped by new releases in women’s scarves. Men’s scarves are also growing fast, but neckties remain more difficult.

Market Reaction

The stock has gained 29% this year and set a record in September.

Get More

