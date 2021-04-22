(Bloomberg) -- Hermes International sales extended their gains as the Birkin bag maker continued to show resilience during the pandemic.

Revenue in the first quarter soared 44% at constant exchange rates to 2.08 billion euros ($2.51 billion), Hermes said in a statement Thursday. Analysts expected growth of 27%. The leather goods and saddlery -- its biggest unit by revenue -- grew 34%.

Hermes’ limited supply of goods from silk scarves to leather handbags has typically helped the French brand’s mystique and pricing power. Despite lockdowns in most of Europe since the start of the year, Hermes benefited from the appetite of Asian consumers. Sales in that region jumped 74%. During the period, the maker of the Kelly bag opened a store in Tokyo, contributing to the upbeat performance of the Japanese market.

Shares of Hermes are trading at their record high. They surpassed the symbolic 1,000 euros threshold last week for the first time.

