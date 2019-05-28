(Bloomberg) -- Bill Browder, the co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, says he won’t drop a money laundering case against Swedbank AB after the prosecutor in Sweden declined to take up his complaint, citing a statute of limitations.

The activist investor has accused Swedbank of handling some of the proceeds of Russian tax fraud tied to the death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. Browder, who got Danish prosecutors to take on similar charges against Danske Bank A/S, is trying to persuade Swedish authorities to take up his case despite losing an appeal earlier this month.

“We’re not done in our advocacy of getting the Swedish authorities to open a criminal investigation” into Swedbank, Browder told reporters in Stockholm on Monday. “We’ll continue to evaluate what the legal routes are, the administrative routes of changing this outcome.”

Sweden’s biggest mortgage bank and the largest financial presence in the Baltic region allegedly handled over $100 billion in potentially suspicious funds. Swedish media have reported that the beneficiaries of Swedbank’s dealings included Paul Manafort, the disgraced former campaign chairman of Donald Trump, and deposed former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych.

Swedbank is being investigated in Sweden, Estonia and the U.S., in connection with the allegations. It fired its chief executive officer, Birgitte Bonnesen, in March, while the chairman who’d supported her left less than a month later. The bank has lost about 30% of its market value this year, making it the worst-performing European financial stock in the period.

Swedbank has repeatedly said it is cooperating with the relevant authorities and that it has reported any suspicious dealings to the police. Spokeswoman Unni Jerndal declined to comment on Browder’s latest remarks.

“In the Swedbank case we’ve encountered something I would describe as extraordinary, which is that the Swedish authorities have refused to open an investigation in Sweden on the back of our complaint,” Browder said. “They’ve refused once, using very technical arguments; they are saying that individual transactions identified took place beyond the statute of limitations, saying that it doesn’t qualify as major fraud.”

Niklas Ahlgren, a spokesman at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, said there might be reason to review the case again if some new information were to be brought forward. Any complaint about the decision not to proceed with an investigation would need to be handled by the Swedish Prosecution Authority. Browder’s appeal was rejected by the Economic Crime Authority.

Erik Thedeen, the head of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority, said the agency expects to be close to concluding its investigation into allegations of money laundering in the Baltics by the end of October. He declined to comment on media reports that the FSA had been contacted by European regulators with a view to ensuring the investigation was being properly conducted.

Browder says he and his team are now trying to navigate Sweden’s legal system. He also said that many of the law firms he’s approached didn’t want to work with him because of their relations with Swedbank.

“Regardless what we do, it seems like an untenable position to take from a public policy perspective, to let Swedbank off the hook,” Browder said.

