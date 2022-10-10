(Bloomberg) -- Georgia US Senator Raphael Warnock toured the state this weekend, working to draw a clear contrast with his opponent Herschel Walker, whose campaign is reeling from reports that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion and tried to pay for a second one.

Warnock sought to capitalize on Walker’s troubles, but on the campaign trail he did so gingerly. Speaking mostly to supporters -- from Savannah to Macon and Columbus -- Warnock focused instead on portraying himself as a Democrat who works across party lines. While rarely mentioning Walker by name or commenting on the recent allegations, he gushed about his own family, with two young children, and repeated that his pro-choice position has been “consistent.”

Warnock’s advertising is less gentle: a barrage reminding voters of Walker’s alleged violent past and his support for a nationwide ban on abortion. In one of the nation’s most closely-watched races and one that could determine control of the upper chamber, Walker and Warnock were close in most polls before last week’s disclosures.

Walker is now on the defensive, repeating denials of the abortion-related reports and responding to public criticism from one of his four children. On Friday, he fired his political director. A day earlier, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan in an opinion column published by CNN, expressed dismay for the party choosing Walker as a candidate. Just weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republicans nationally are rallying around Walker, backing his insistence that the reports are untrue.

While the allegations against Walker suggest a chaotic family life, Warnock sketched a different portrait of his own. At more than one stop, he told supporters that after the recent Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, he wrote a letter to his 5-year-old daughter.

“In the long history of our nation, she’s the first Supreme Court justice who looks likes you, with hair like yours,” Warnock said he wrote. Warnock said that letter has become a metaphor for his work in Washington.

“That’s what legislation is,” he said. “It’s a letter to our children.”

On Sunday morning, Warnock was in the pulpit at the church where he serves as pastor, Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. A week earlier Warnock, 53, celebrated his 17th anniversary as pastor of the church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also served as pastor.

Warnock said “I feel good” about his upcoming debate with Walker, scheduled for Oct. 14, in the east coast city of Savannah. It’s the only debate scheduled so far.

As his bus toured the state, Warnock, first elected in January 2021 to complete the term of the late Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, refused to take direct shots at Walker.

Walker’s campaign, meanwhile, ran advertisements portraying Warnock’s work in the Senate as indistinguishable from President Joe Biden’s agenda. His ads sought to remind voters Walker has been upfront about mental health challenges.

“Warnock’s a preacher,” Walker says in an ad, “who doesn’t even believe in redemption.”

Warnock’s bus, emblazoned with his portrait on the side, rolled into downtown Macon on Friday afternoon, where a crowd of about 150 people gathered on a sun-swept grassy knoll at Rosa Parks Square.

As about a dozen people held Walker signs and abortion opponents heckled, Warnock worked to burnish his bipartisan credentials: He told supporters about working with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, to expand Interstate 14, which runs between Georgia and Texas.

“If the highway gets built, it doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican,” Warnock said. “I’m not focused on who I’m working with. I’m focused on who I’m working for.”

A graduate of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, Warnock wore a University of Georgia button, signaling to the state’s “Bulldogs,” or UGA alumni, who accord Walker godlike gridiron status.

At one point, Warnock spoke directly to an abortion opponent, who was protesting and using a microphone of his own.

“My dear friend is over there screaming and yelling, because we have a different view about an important issue,” Warnock said.

“If you are concerned about life as I am, it seems to me that you would be morally offended by the fact that a decade after we passed the Affordable Care Act, Georgia state officials are still refusing to expand Medicaid,” Warnock said. Georgia is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicare. “People are dying because they can’t get health care coverage.”

Warnock failed to convince. Two days later, the same man, Fred Smith, 63, who said he is a “street minister,” was 90 miles north in Atlanta outside of Warnock’s church protesting again.

“I”m here because I’m opposed to his position on abortion and even his voting record in the Senate,” Smith said.

