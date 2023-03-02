(Bloomberg) -- The Hershey Company stands by its partnership with a trans-rights activist despite growing calls online to boycott the brand over its campaign for International Women’s Day.

The chocolate-maker’s Canadian division debuted an ad featuring Fae Johnstone as part of its HER for SHE effort to highlight contributions of women in advancing social issues. Johnstone is one of five Canadian women who appear on limited-edition candy-bar wrappers. Her fellow honorees have worked on issues related to gender equality, indigenous rights and climate change.

“We value togetherness and recognize the strength created by diversity,” a Hershey spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. “Over the past three years, our Women’s History Month programming has been an inclusive celebration of women and their impact. We appreciate the countless people and meaningful partnerships behind these efforts.”

Johnstone, who wrote on Twitter that she grew up with few trans role models, joined the campaign to highlight “the long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence.”

Right-wing pundits including Ben Shapiro blasted the company’s “virtue signaling.” It isn’t the first time a candymaker has faced scrutiny from consumers who believe a marketing campaign is politically charged. Other conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson have sharply criticized brands like M&M for introducing a new female “spokescandy.”

Investors haven’t chimed in on the culture wars, with Hershey shares up 0.7% as of 2:46 p.m. in New York trading.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.