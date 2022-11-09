(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp. does not have to pay bondholders nearly $224 million as a penalty for paying off debt early when the car renter restructured its balance sheet in bankruptcy last year, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling by US Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath is likely to be appealed by bondholders to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, both sides said at the end of the hearing.

“I think ultimately this decision has to be decided by the Third Circuit or the Supreme Court or by Congress,” Walrath said.

Whether companies can avoid early payoff fees in bankruptcy has been among the most contested legal issues in corporate reorganizations. Different courts have ruled in different ways, often because of the wording of the bond contracts. Bankrupt companies regularly refinance debt to get a lower interest rate and use Chapter 11 rules to avoid any penalties.

The $1.4 billion worth of bonds in dispute were due in 2026 and 2028 and carried interest rates of about 7% and 6%, respectively, according to court papers.

Unmatured Interest

Walrath sided with Hertz, which argued that the early payoff penalty was really no different than unmatured interest, which under the US Bankruptcy Code can be canceled when a company reorganizes under court protection.

Hertz filed bankruptcy in 2020 when a near-total shutdown of the global travel industry caused rentals to drop dramatically. The company’s fortunes rebounded with the economy. The company exited court oversight last year, but left a shell company behind to pay off its older, disputed debts, including the bondholder fight.

Walrath acknowledged that the dispute required her to make a very close call that could have gone either way. Because the two sides could not settle their differences, Walrath was forced to make a final ruling.

“I’m not certain which is the correct side, but there are certainly well reasoned arguments on both sides,” Walrath said during the hearing. “But I picked a side and I will leave my decision where it is.”

The case is Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, 20-11247, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware (Wilmington)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.