(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is facing questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission over its plans to sell as much as $500 million worth of stock that may be worthless in the midst of the car-rental company’s bankruptcy.

“We have let the company know that we have comments on their disclosure,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a CNBC interview Wednesday. “In most cases when you let a company know that the SEC has comments on their disclosure, they do not go forward until those comments are resolved.”

In its Monday disclosure announcing the proposed stock sale, Hertz said equity holders will not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full. The company said that would require a rapid and unanticipated improvement in its business outlook.

Hertz rose 4.1% to $2.03 at 11:22 a.m. in New York, pushing the stock closer to a fourfold gain since hitting its low for the year on May 26.

