Analysts led by Adam Jonas on Thursday downgraded their recommendation on the stock to equal-weight from overweight, undoing their Jan. 17 upgrade.

The company had said last month it would offload 20,000 Tesla EVs, about one-third of its electric fleet, saying it lost money renting them out. This week’s announcement of a broader restructuring, and signs of a continued commitment to EVs, highlight the risks facing the company, the analysts said.

While the move to shrink its Tesla fleet “is an important first step, we think more needs to be done,” Jonas wrote in a note to clients. “We have incrementally lower confidence that HTZ is fundamentally changing its fleet strategy.”

He wrote there is also “less visibility and transparency around key economic drivers” for the year than he had expected.

Morgan Stanley also cut its price target on the stock to $10 from $15 — keeping it barely 50 cents above the average analyst target of $9.50. Hertz now has one buy, eight holds and no sell ratings among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shares in the company, which had fallen 16% this year, slipped as much as 4.6% on Thursday.

