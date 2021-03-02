Hertz Gets $4.2 Billion of Financing in Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. received a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to purchase the company out of bankruptcy for as much as $4.2 billion, according to court documents.

Under the plan, Knighthead and Certares will take control of Hertz when it emerges from bankruptcy, with the sum dependent on existing lenders’ desire to participate in the financing.

Knighthead and Certares’s position would include direct investment, rights offering participation and buying Hertz’s existing unsecured debt.

The plan gives Hertz unsecured bondholders the option to take a cash payout of 70% of their investments’ face value or roll their debt into new the financing, the filings show. Hertz would have around $2.2 billion of liquidity after the deal.

The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund Knighthead and Certares co-created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging. The company on Feb. 26 reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $1.2 billion, down 48% from the previous year’s $2.33 billion.

The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.

