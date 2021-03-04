(Bloomberg) -- A group of unsecured lenders to Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are proposing an initial public offering for the reorganized rental car company, a move that counters a plan to sell the company to two investment funds for as much as $4.2 billion.

The lenders want to convert their holdings in the bankrupt company into equity and take the new Hertz public instead of holding onto stock of a private company, the people said. If Hertz’s board were to accept that plan, it would supersede a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to buy the company.

The group believes the Knighthead bid, which values Hertz at $4.85 billion, is too low, according to the people. Its members think Hertz has an enterprise value of $5 billion and would fetch more in an IPO, one of the people said. The IPO proposal has been submitted to Hertz but isn’t yet filed in bankruptcy court, they said.

Members of the creditor group include Alliance Bernstein, Bank of America, Invesco, Fir Tree Partners, and JPMorgan Asset Management, according to court filings. Representatives for the lenders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Competing Plans

Hertz’s board is in the early stages of evaluating the proposals and will take the best bid, one of the people said. Discussions are preliminary and plans could fall apart in the coming days, the people said. Any plan would need approval in bankruptcy court.

The New York Post earlier reported the IPO discussions.

The company started negotiating with creditors and potential buyers in November, according to court documents. After talking with three bidders, Hertz settled on Knighthead and Certares, who jointly have a travel-focused investment fund.

After decades of mismanagement, Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May, unable to weather the blows from the pandemic that peers Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Avis Budget Group Inc. also experienced. One former top executive summed up the car rental company’s plight as a slow-moving train wreck.

Knighthead and Certares’s position would include a direct investment, a rights offering participation and buying Hertz’s existing unsecured debt. The investors would own at least 51% of the common stock under the proposal, according to court documents. A hearing to approve the terms of the plan is scheduled for April 16.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.