Hertz profit beats estimates as new strategy gains traction

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. posted fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations despite ongoing sluggishness in corporate travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car rental company posted earnings per share of 91 cents, excluding some items, surpassing the average estimate of 76 cents from analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Both sales and Ebitda, a measure of earnings excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reached a record high in the period.

The results show that Hertz’s plan to maintain a fleet that meets rental demand without holding excess cars is bolstering profit. Investors are still closely watching to see if corporate travel returns, however.

“We’re successfully executing our strategic and operating plan,” Hertz interim Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in a phone interview. “We’ve seen quarter-to-quarter growth. For the time being, I do think that many businesses have said the rate of travel compared to pre-COVID will be less. We’re prepared for this one way or another.”

Fields said the company will maintain discipline when it comes to buying more vehicles, with an eye on improving fleet utilization that stood at 75 per cent in the fourth quarter. That’s down from 77 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic curtailed travel.

With vehicle supply tight at many locations, the company has been able to charge high rates. Hertz made more than US$60 a day in revenue per vehicle, versus less than US$44.73 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and just more than US$43.12 a year ago.

The rental company had an average of 433,000 cars in its fleet last year, compared to 716,000 for 2019, according to its presentation slides. Record used-car pricing helped earnings by reducing depreciation costs. In 2019, the average car had depreciation of US$248 a month, compared to just US$97 in the most recent year.

Hertz shares were little changed as of 5:04 p.m. after regular trading in New York.



NET LOSS

Hertz posted a net loss for the quarter of US$260 million, or US$1.52 loss per share, due to a US$643 million non-cash remeasurement expense associated with the company’s public warrants. Chief Financial Officer Kenny Cheung said Hertz will continue to take similar non-cash, non-operating charges for the warrants until they have all been exercised.

Fields said fleet utilization should improve as business travel bounces back, which will help the company use more of its vehicles during the week.

Leisure travel has rebounded, Fields said. That’s a big reason why revenue grew 78 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the Donlen fleet management business that Hertz sold last year. However, revenue was still 9 per cent below the same quarter in 2019.

In the meantime, Fields said the company has an opportunity to expand the business by renting more cars to ride-hailing companies like Uber Technologies Inc. and by renting out Tesla Inc. vehicles.

Fields said Hertz has Teslas available in nine cities and is renting vehicles to Uber drivers in 30 locations.