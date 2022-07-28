(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares rose the most in more than eight months after the rental-car giant’s earnings beat estimates with revenue jumping on higher prices and rebound in travel.

Earnings, excluding some items, were $1.22 a share in the second quarter, topping $1.19 average estimate in a Bloomberg survey on analysts. Revenue soared 25% to $2.3 billion, Hertz said Thursday in a statement.

“The trends in the market are very strong and demand for our products and services is very high,” said Stephen Scherr, Hertz’s chief executive officer, in an interview.

The better-than-expected performance pushed shares up as much as 17% in New York, the most since Nov. 2 on an intraday basis. The stock had declined 30% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Hertz, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, is seeing business improve as travel rebounds both in the US and globally. Used-car prices also remain at historically lofty levels, which helps Hertz get better prices on the vehicles it sells as it rotates its fleet.

With travelers returning and vehicle supply remaining tight, Hertz has been able to charge more. Average rental prices rose 7% to almost $67 a day, with the biggest gains coming from international travel. Before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, Hertz was bringing in about $45 a day in rental rates.

Corporate travel has been slower to return, but Scherr said it’s improving and is probably back to about 70% of pre-pandemic levels. It was at 60% of pre-Covid levels in the first quarter. International travel is also growing as Covid testing restrictions for travelers have eased, he said.

Higher used-car prices are also helping profits by lowering depreciation costs and enabling Hertz to sell its vehicles at better rates. Depreciation costs were $71 per vehicle per month last quarter, down 22% from a year ago and much cheaper than the $250 to $300 seen several years ago.

Scherr said depreciation will normalize. To keep profits up, he wants Hertz’s fleet of cars to be more closely aligned with rental-business volumes. Raising utilization rates above the current 80% will allow for consistently higher prices and a better return on assets, he said.

“I think this industry needs to run fleets smarter,” Scherr said. “I’d sooner run a much tighter fleet.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.