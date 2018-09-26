(Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. borrowing costs have had an adverse effect on procrastinating homebuyers. With fixed 30-year mortgage rates up about seven-eighths of a point over the past year, prospective owners have lost roughly 10 percent in purchasing power. They’ve also missed out on home-equity gains, with 17 of the 20 cities tracked by S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller recording price increases of at least 5 percent in July from a year earlier.

