(Bloomberg) -- Hess Corp. put a unit in bankruptcy to address asbestos lawsuits, making it the latest financially sound company to turn to bankruptcy court to untangle legal burdens.

The energy company on Thursday put a subsidiary, Honx Inc., in Chapter 11 protection to corral legal claims brought by former employees at a U.S. Virgin Islands refinery that it no longer owns. Hess itself is not bankrupt, and sports investment-grade credit ratings.

The claims at issue relate to workers’ alleged asbestos exposure at a facility on St. Croix most recently known as the Limetree Bay refinery. The refinery went bankrupt last year under different circumstances after running into financial trouble and spewing oil on island residents.

The newly bankrupt Hess subsidiary estimated its overall debts at as large as $1 billion. A detailed list of creditors includes law firms representing asbestos claimants, with each entry marked as a disputed claim of undetermined size.

“These claims are best handled in a single proceeding in federal court by a bankruptcy judge to ensure a timely and orderly resolution,” a Hess spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

One of the attorneys listed among the top unsecured creditors said she was not aware of the filing. Lee Rohn said she is working on four lawsuits with about 1,000 plaintiffs who have been harmed in some way by accidents at the refinery. Chapter 11 filings typically put such lawsuits on hold while the company reorganizes under court protection.

Otherwise healthy companies targeted by asbestos and other personal injury lawsuits sometimes turn to bankruptcy to resolve the fights, though the move can be controversial. Johnson & Johnson is currently using a legal maneuver called the Texas Two-Step in an attempt to settle suits without tarnishing its stellar credit rating.

The Hess affiliate bankruptcy is HONX Inc., 22-90035, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.