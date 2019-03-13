HEXO CEO: Not interested in bidding wars, but always on the lookout for deals

Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) is buying Newstrike Brands Ltd. (HIP.V) in an all-stock takeover valued at $263 million.

Under the terms of the deal announced early Wednesday, Newstrike shareholders will be offered 0.06332 of a Hexo share for each share held. If the transaction goes through, Newstrike shareholders would own 14 per cent of the combined company. BNN Bloomberg previously reported that Newstrike was mulling a possible sale.

“With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take Hexo to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world,” said Hexo CEO Sebastien St. Louis in a release. “We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over $400 million in net revenue in 2020.”

The deal is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including a vote by Newstrike shareholders. The agreement allows for a $7.5-million break fee payable by Newstrike in certain circumstances.