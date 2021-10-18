Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Hexo Corp. is hunting for a new chief executive after the abrupt exit of co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.The Ottawa-based cannabis producer announced St-Louis’ exit in a release early Monday, stating it’s with immediate effect and without a successor in place. Hexo also said its chief operating officer, Donald Courtney, is resigning but will stay on the job until his successor is chosen.“I would like to thank Sebastien for his tremendous impact on the Canadian cannabis industry. Through his years of dedication, he has helped build Hexo into a market leader in Canada,” said Hexo Chair Michael Munzar in a release.Hexo said its board has established a special committee to identify the company’s next leader, and said it’s “in advanced discussions with a preferred CEO candidate and expects to make an announcement in the coming days.”Shares of Hexo tumbled almost 54 per cent year-to-date through the close of trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.St-Louis had been attempting to build one of the country’s leading cannabis producers through acquisitions. In February, Hexo announced the purchase of Zenabis Global Inc. in an all-stock deal that was worth $235-million at the time. And in May, Hexo said it was buying Redecan for $925 million.“Without question, Hexo's future is bright – I am so proud of the team we established, the brands we launched, and the loyalty our customers have shown us. As a significant shareholder I look forward to the company’s next exciting stage of growth,” St-Louis said in a release.