OTTAWA - Hexo Corp. has named Scott Cooper as the cannabis company's new president and chief executive, effective immediately.

Cooper is president and CEO of Truss Beverages, a joint venture between Hexo and Molson-Coors.

Hexo says Cooper will head both companies for an interim period of up to six months to ensure a smooth transition.

The appointment comes as Hexo completes a strategic reorganization that saw co-founder Sebastien St-Louis, who was also CEO, leave the company this week.

Hexo also announced the resignation of chief operating officer Donald Courtney on Monday, though he is expected to remain until a replacement is found.

The company has made several acquisitions this year, including deals to buy cannabis producer Redecan, 48North Cannabis Corp. and Zenabis Global Inc.