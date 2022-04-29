Hexo names third CEO in six months amid restructuring

Musical chairs is continuing at Hexo Corp. as the cannabis company has announced the appointment of its third chief executive in six months.

Charlie Bowman has been appointed acting president and CEO, effective immediately, replacing Scott Cooper.

Cooper took on the role in October, with a strategic reorganization that saw co-founder Sebastien St-Louis, leave the company.

Bowman will move into a permanent role following the successful completion of Health Canada’s security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated.

He had been acting chief operating officer and general manager of Hexo USA.

The Gatineau, Que.-based company also announced that Julius Ivancsits will replace Curtis Solsvig as acting chief financial officer, effective May 16, and take on the role full-time after receiving security clearance.

"We are entering the next phase of Hexo’s strategic growth plan by remaining laser-focused on becoming cash-flow positive, expanding our leading brands' market share across Canada’s recreational market, whilst growing our international business and launching new products for medical," Bowman said in a news release.

Hexo recently announced plans to close its Belleville facility this summer affecting 230 employees as it further streamlines operations.