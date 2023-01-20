Hexo regains compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Hexo Corp. says the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has informed the cannabis company that it has regained compliance with minimum bid price requirements.

Gatineau, Que.-based Hexo became non-compliant with the requirement when its closing bid price for common shares listed on the Nasdaq dropped below US$1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

The company says it received a notice from Nasdaq on Jan. 19 that it has regained compliance after its shares closed at or greater than the US$1 per share minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive business days.

Hexo's shares closed Thursday at US$1.49, up from about 50 cents US a year ago when Nasdaq issued the non-compliance notice.

Charlie Bowman, CEO of Hexo, says the market is starting to recognize the strides the company has made this year to position Hexo for long-term success.

He says the company has kept a tight focus on resetting the organization for profitable growth and remains dedicated to delivering a premium cannabis experience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.