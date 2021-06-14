Are you looking for a stock?

    52m ago

    Hexo reports $20.7M Q3 loss, revenue edges higher

    The Canadian Press

    Being within the top cannabis companies in Canada is 'critical': Hexo CEO

    OTTAWA -- Hexo Corp. reported a loss of $20.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $19.5 million in the same quarter last year.

    The cannabis company says the loss amounted to 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 26 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.

    Net revenue totalled $22.7 million, up from $22.1 million in the same quarter last year.

    Hexo has made a series of acquisitions this year in a bid to grow market share.

    Last month, Hexo announced an agreement to buy cannabis producer Redecan for $925 million in cash and shares as well as another deal to buy 48North Cannabis Corp. for $50 million.

    In February, it said it would spend $235 million to buy Zenabis Global Inc. and its Namaste, Re-Up, Blazery and Founders Reserve brands.