(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah says it launched more than 200 missiles and a “swarm of drones” targeting Israeli army positions, as hostilities between the two intensify.

The Iran-backed group said it fired on targets in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah said it was responding to the assassination of a senior commander called Mohammed Nasser in southern Lebanon in Wednesday.

The Israeli military reported sirens sounding in northern parts of the country and said it was striking launch sites in Lebanon.

The two sides have been exchanging fire since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with Hezbollah acting in solidarity with the Islamist group.

Hezbollah, like Hamas, is designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

