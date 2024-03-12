(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah launched more than a hundred missiles at Israeli military sites in one of the Lebanon-based group’s heaviest assaults in recent months.

The Tuesday morning rocket barrage was in response to an Israeli strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek that killed one person, Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement.

The latest exchange is likely to increase concerns the near daily trading of fire between the two sides could escalate into a full-blown conflict, opening up a new front to Israel’s ongoing war against Islamist opponents. Hezbollah, one of the most powerful militias in the Middle East, and Hamas are both supported by Tehran and have the destruction of the Jewish state among their goals.

Read More: What Is Hezbollah’s Role in the Israel-Hamas War?: QuickTake

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have evacuated their homes due to the cross-border fighting, which erupted around the time Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the war in Gaza.

The Israel-Hezbollah skirmishes have so far largely been kept within what each side defines as the implicit rules of engagement — civilians aren’t directly targeted and the areas of attack are close to the border.

Hezbollah said it targeted air and missile defense facilities in the Keila barracks in the Golan Heights, in the north of Israel. The organization, considered a terrorist group by the US, also aimed for a missile and artillery base in Yoav and other positions.

Read More: 100 Days After Shock Hamas Attack, Israel Is Not Backing Down

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that over 100 rockets were fired toward the north of the country and that its fighter jets struck three launchers in response.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.