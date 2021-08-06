(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said it had fired tens of rockets toward Israeli-controlled territory, prompting cross-border attacks on rocket-launching sites by Israel’s army.

In a statement on the group’s Al-Manar TV, Hezbollah said its attack was in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes this week, which were a response to an earlier barrage of rockets from Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it fired at the Shebaa Farms area, land claimed by both Lebanon and Syria that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

The exchanges come at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, following a suspected hijacking of a ship near Iran on Tuesday and a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-operated vessel in the same area that the U.S. and its allies blamed on the Islamic Republic. Iran denies involvement.

