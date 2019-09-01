Hezbollah Says it Destroyed Military Verhicle in Northern Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah said it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle in northern Israel, resulting in casualties, according to the Shiite group’s Al Manar TV. Israel said it returned fire after the cross-border anti-tank rocket attack.

A projectile landed in the Israeli town Avivim, which straddles the border, a spokesperson for Israel’s army said in a text message, without identifying the source of the strike. The military instructed residents of Israel’s north to open their shelters, Israeli daily Ynet reported.

