Hezbollah Says Two Israeli Drones Crash in Beirut: Press TV

(Bloomberg) -- Two drones crashed in the southern part of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, causing explosions, Iran’s Press TV reported.

The drones belong to Israel, according to the report, which cited an unidentified Hezbollah official. There was no immediate comment seen from Israel on the incident.

Hezbollah said that it did "not shoot down or explode" either of the drones flying over Beirut, the AP reported, citing spokesman Mohammed Afif. One drone fell on the roof of the building that houses Hezbollah’s media office in Dahyeh, he said.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will give a televised response to the incident on Sunday, Afif told the AP.

(Updates with Hezbollah comments in third and fourth paragraphs.)

