(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Hg is kicking off a sale of Danish telematics firm Trackunit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hg is working with an adviser as it starts gauging interest in the company from potential bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Trackunit, which focuses on the off-highway vehicle market, could be valued at as much as $1 billion in any transaction, according to the people.

Private equity funds have been ramping up disposals this year as they seek to return money to their investors. Trackunit serves equipment makers, rental companies and contractors in the construction sector, connecting equipment to the cloud to help clients manage their fleets more efficiently based on real-time data.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, according to the people. A representative for Hg declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Trackunit didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

