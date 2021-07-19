(Bloomberg) -- Assault charges against Hickory Lane Capital Management founder Joshua Pearl were dropped by New York prosecutors after they said they didn’t have enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pearl, 40 was arrested last month and charged with assault after a June 2 incident in lower Manhattan involving a 36-year-old woman, according to police. The charges against him were dismissed after a brief court appearance in Manhattan on Monday. The case was sealed and a protective order vacated.

Court records show that Pearl was charged with misdemeanors including assault with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment.

Pearl’s attorney, Robert Gottlieb, said after the arrest that the charges were “manufactured, baseless allegations made as part of an unfortunate matrimonial dispute.”

Gottlieb, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., and Randi Isaacs, a lawyer for Pearl’s wife, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the dropping of the charges.

Hickory Lane is an equity hedge fund that Pearl, a former Brahman Capital partner, started last July. It focuses on the technology, media and telecommunications, industrial and consumer sectors, as well as in special situations.

Read More: Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Assault in Matrimonial Dispute

(Adds details and context starting in third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.